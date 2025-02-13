PFF calls Extraordinary Congress on February 27 to end FIFA suspension

In a bid to expedite the lifting of FIFA’s suspension, the (PFF) has scheduled an Extraordinary Congress for the third time on February 27, 2025, in Lahore.

The key agenda includes revising the PFF Constitution (2014) as per FIFA and AFC recommendations and approving the minutes of the previous Congress held on January 24, 2025. The move comes in direct response to a FIFA Council letter dated February 6, 2025, which states that PFF’s suspension can only be lifted once the revised constitution is approved.

Pakistan’s participation in the hinges on FIFA’s decision. If the suspension is lifted in time, Pakistan will make its debut in the prestigious event, starting with an away match against Syria on March 25, 2025. The team is placed in Group E alongside Syria, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.