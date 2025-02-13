Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFF calls Extraordinary Congress on February 27 to end FIFA suspension

Pakistan’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers hinges on FIFA’s decision. If the suspension is lifted in time, Pakistan will make its debut in the prestigious event, starting with an away match against Syria on March 25, 2025.

PFF calls Extraordinary Congress on February 27 to end FIFA suspension
Web Sports Desk
4:25 PM | February 13, 2025
Sports

In a bid to expedite the lifting of FIFA’s suspension, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has scheduled an Extraordinary Congress for the third time on February 27, 2025, in Lahore.

The key agenda includes revising the PFF Constitution (2014) as per FIFA and AFC recommendations and approving the minutes of the previous Congress held on January 24, 2025. The move comes in direct response to a FIFA Council letter dated February 6, 2025, which states that PFF’s suspension can only be lifted once the revised constitution is approved.

Pakistan’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers hinges on FIFA’s decision. If the suspension is lifted in time, Pakistan will make its debut in the prestigious event, starting with an away match against Syria on March 25, 2025. The team is placed in Group E alongside Syria, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

Fatima Fertilizer and Akhuwat Foundation join hands to promote Rural women agri entrepreneurial pursuits

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1739435055.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025