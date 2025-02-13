PM Shehbaz invites Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s diverse fields

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has invited Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan.

Addressing Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum in Islamabad today, he said both the countries had committed to achieve target of five billion dollars bilateral trade. He said Pakistan and Turkiye also signed various MoUs and agreements, but we have to now convert them from paper to action.

The Prime Minister said he is fully committed to support all efforts on B2B or G2G level to enhance business activities. He assured that the government of Pakistan will assist and facilitate the Turkish investors, businessmen and entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif further assured the Turkish investors and businessmen that Pakistan is their second home. He said Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries and friends and our history of friendship goes to the era of pre-partition.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve that together we will work harder to make Pakistan and Turkish friendship a fraternal bond like two souls one heart.

The Prime Minister said Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a great leader not only for Turkiye, but for entire Islamic world and we are very proud on his leadership. He said the voice of President Erdogan is the voice of entire Muslim Ummah including for the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine and Kashmir.

Addressing the Forum, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underscored the need to improve joint trade connectivity and make progress particularly in rail and road transport.

He also invited Pakistani companies to Türkiye for investment in different sectors.

The Turkish President said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Türkiye is strengthening. He said in 2024 trade volume was increased by approximately thirty percent, which is now 1.4 billion dollars.

He expressed the hope that extending the scope of existing trade agreement will contribute to stable and balanced increase in trade volume.

He said Pakistan with its dynamic population, with its fertile agricultural lands and strategic position on international trade routes, is among the leading candidates to become one of the major economies of the future.

The Turkish President said more than fifty Turkish public and private companies are operating in Pakistan.

Talking about 2023 earthquake in Turkiye, President Erdogan lauded the support, prayers and solidarity of the Pakistani people in those difficult times. He also vowed to support Pakistan in every testing time.