Islamabad - The ruling party PML-N has termed the letter and dossier written by the PTI to the IMF as a conspiracy to sabotage the country’s economic recovery and anti-nationalism.

Senior PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi said that this move is in line with the PTI’s historical pattern of trying to harm national development through foreign interference at the time of Pakistan’s stability. PTI’s anti-state agenda is to continuously harm Pakistan’s economic stability. Hanif Abbasi in a statement said that PTI’s recent submission of a dossier to the IMF, urging action against Pakistan, is yet another attempt to derail the country’s economic recovery.

He said this move aligns with PTI’s history of seeking foreign intervention to sabotage national progress whenever Pakistan is on the path to stability. This move exposes PTI’s anti-state agenda by highlighting its repeated efforts to sabotage Pakistan’s economic stability, he added .

“Whenever Pakistan stands on the brink of economic revival, PTI finds ways to derail progress through foreign interventions and conspiracies,” he added

Economic recovery is a national objective, and PTI’s attempts to offset it at this crucial stage show a clear lack of patriotism. He said no political party with Pakistan’s interests at heart would lobby against its own country at international financial institutions. PTI’s letter to the IMF is not a political move; it is a direct attack on Pakistan’s economic sovereignty.

He said history repeats itself; PTI leaders previously attempted to sabotage the IMF deal by urging foreign powers not to support Pakistan. From orchestrating protests outside the IMF Headquarters to leaked conversations of former finance ministers, PTI has a track record of working against Pakistan’s economy. When PTI was in power, it mismanaged the economy, and now in opposition, it is ensuring economic turmoil continues. Seeking solutions through foreign intervention rather than democratic and legal means proves PTI’s priorities lie outside national interests.

Pakistan is on the path to economic revival through strategic partnerships, trade deals, and policy reforms while PTI’s sabotage efforts aim to derail this progress. The timing of PTI’s dossier submission is not a coincidence; it is a calculated move to create economic instability at a critical juncture. No responsible political entity would attempt to weaponize economic challenges for political gain; however, PTI thrives on national crises, he added .

He said PTI’s actions do not target any political opponents; they target Pakistan’s people, economy, and future. The nation must recognise PTI’s repeated pattern; whenever Pakistan is set to rise, PTI acts as an agent of disruption. Tweets with Hashtags PTI’s dossier to IMF is another chapter in its anti-state playbook. When will they stop sabotaging Pakistan’s economic progress? Whenever Pakistan takes off, PTI finds ways to pull it down.

This letter to the IMF is proof of their anti-national agenda. PTI’s love for foreign intervention is unmatched. Instead of working democratically, they always seek external actors to harm Pakistan, he added.

He said that PTI Betrays Pakistan. From staging protests outside IMF HQ to lobbying against Pakistan, PTI’s history of economic sabotage is undeniable. Economic stability is Pakistan’s priority. PTI’s attempts to derail it expose their lack of patriotism.