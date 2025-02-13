Thursday, February 13, 2025
PML-N will not engage in talks with PTI, says Siddiqui

PML-N will not engage in talks with PTI, says Siddiqui
February 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD -  In a clear stance, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui declared on Wednesday that his party leadership would not take the lead in negotiating with PTI until they show a genuine commitment to serious dialogue. In an exclusive Interview with a private news channel, Irfan Siddiqui asserted that his party would refrain from initiating talks with PTI unless the latter demonstrates a sincere interest in constructive dialogue.

He criticised PTI, saying when they feel free from protests, chaos, and incidents like May 9, they can come for serious talks with the government, but they will not take the first step. Senator categorically stated that the window for negotiations with PTI has closed. He emphasised that the invitation for talks, which was previously extended is now officially withdrawn.

He further criticised the PTI, stating that their lack of seriousness led to the failure of negotiations, despite the Prime Minister extending an offer for talks. Siddiqui asserted that the PML-N will not engage in PTI’s ‘political drama’ or ‘games’, Instead, he emphasized that the party demands genuine seriousness and a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue.

