Police arrest 3 kite sellers with over 900 kites, string rolls

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi District Police had arrested three kite sellers and recovered over 900 kites, four kite flying string rolls and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and conducting raids to net kite sellers and flyers. He informed that Bani, R.A. Bazaar and Dhamial police arrested three kite sellers namely Dilawar, Waqar, and Farhan for having 900 kites and four kite flying string rolls. Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process. 

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi ordered the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

