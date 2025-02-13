Prayer leader shot dead in Burewala over alleged sexual abuse

BUREWALA - A prayer leader was by a local resident in the Machiwal police precincts on Wednesday morning, police sources said. The deceased was identified by police as Qari Mukhtar Ahmad. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy after registering a murder case against Ijaz Ahmad.

According to initial police investigation, the suspected killer Qari Mukhtar Ahmad after he came to know that the prayer leader had assaulted his nine-year-old nephew. The Burewala police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the alleged killer, a few hours after he killed the imam in Machiwal police area. Reportedly, the accused entered the house of the deceased at Chak 561-EB in Machiwal and shot at and killed him, according to police. Later the police arrested the accused. Police said that the child had also released a video statement leveling allegations against the deceased.

Man dies under mysterious circumstances in Layyah

A young man in Jhokal village, situation under the jurisdiction of Kahror Lal Esan police station, tragically lost his life due to an accidental gunshot while cleaning a pistol. The victim’s father, Liaquat Ali, explained that his son, Arsalan, had returned from the fields, eaten his meal, and gone to his room. Later, his lifeless body was discovered. “We don’t understand how this happened. Arsalan was alone in the room, and we don’t know where the pistol came from,” said the grieving father. Liaqat Ali ruled out foul play, insisting his son’s death was accidental. “There was no enmity with anyone. The police brought the body, and we don’t want any legal proceedings,” he added.

SHO Abid Hussain confirmed that initial investigations suggest the gunshot was accidental while cleaning the pistol. “Further inquiries are underway to determine the weapon’s source and how Arsalan obtained it,” he stated. Authorities assured that all details will be made clear once the investigation concludes.

Two arrested with over 2kg heroin

Multan police have arrested two accused and recovered over two kilogram of heroin from them in separate operations, police said. Police spokesman said that drug trafficker Imran was arrested by Chelyak police team led by SHO Irfan Hashmi Tuesday evening while accused Aftab was arrested by Jalilabad police with one kilogram of Haroin on Wednesday. Separate cases have been registered against the two drug traffickers with Jalilabad and Chelyak police stations and further investigations were underway.

Kites seized, 2 arrested in Multan

The Multan police recovered 300,000 kites besides thousands of twine/chemical thread spools, worth over Rs 10 million, during a raid at a kite factory here Wednesday, bringing two accused in police custody and breaking a link in the supply chain that had spanned across south Punjab. CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar told a news conference it was the biggest haul during the ongoing campaign against kite flying and businesses adding that two accused including Basharat and his helper Muhammad Ali were arrested. Recovery included 300,000 kites worth over Rs 10 million, 10,000 spools of twine/chemical thread.

He said, accused were engaged in preparation and supply of kites and twine to cities across south Punjab and were caught when the bulk of the banned products was ready to move to markets. CPO said that kite flying has become a risky pastime that has caused deaths of many people so far. He appealed the people to keep their children away from this dangerous habit. CPO commended SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, DSP New Multan Rao Muhammad Saleem, SHO Shah Rukn-e-Alam Hamid Mahmood and their teams for carrying out a successful operation. SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf were also present.