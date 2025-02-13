Private School Fees

A recent controversy in Punjab has emerged over private schools increasing tuition fees and charging hefty annual funds. Many schools have raised their fees by Rs1,000 to Rs2,000 per month while demanding up to Rs20,000 in additional charges—despite government regulations prohibiting such increases.

Parents have voiced their frustration, accusing the provincial education ministry of failing to intervene. Under the Punjab Private Schools Ordinance, institutions cannot increase fees beyond 5% annually without government approval. They are also barred from forcing parents to purchase textbooks or uniforms from specific vendors.

The government must take decisive action against private schools that exploit parents financially. Effective regulation and oversight are essential to ensure that education remains accessible and that schools comply with legal frameworks.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat.