PSX loses 85 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 85.44 points, a negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 112,924.94 points as compared to 113,010.38 points on the last trading day. A total of 669,597,325 shares were traded during the day as compared to 486,935,003 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.904 billion against Rs30.381 billion on the last trading day. As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 172 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 58 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 195,542,381 shares at Rs11.91 per share, Bank Makramah with 46,593,400 shares at Rs4.18 per share and PTCL with 30,235,783 shares at Rs24.77 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs508.57 per share, closing at Rs23,923.99, whereas runner-up was Rafhan maize Products Company Limited with Rs93.25 rise in its share price to close at Rs9,458.30. Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs47.81 per share price, closing at Rs1,852.19, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs38.91 decline in its per share price to Rs1,861.27.