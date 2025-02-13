PTF urged to secure fully funded int’l tennis courses

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary General Col Asif Dar (R) has strongly criticised the PTF’s recent move to organize an international coaching course by charging Rs 25,000 per participant instead of securing fully funded courses for Pakistani players and coaches. Asif Dar highlighted that in the past, the PTF successfully hosted 15-day fully funded coaching programs through the IOC. However, instead of requesting the POA to arrange similar programs, the PTF, under Aisam Qureshi’s leadership, opted for a three-day course with a fee, making it financially burdensome for aspiring coaches. He further raised concerns over the appointment of Robert Davis as the course instructor, terming him a controversial figure. Dar recalled that in 2013, the PTF house had blamed Aisam for a Rs 3 million loss and tarnishing Pakistan’s tennis reputation internationally by holding Pakistan vs. New Zealand Davis Cup tie on unsuitable courts, which led to the tie being awarded to New Zealand.

Condemning the declining performance of Pakistan tennis, he pointed out that for the first time in history, Pakistan’s women’s team has been relegated from Group 2 to Group 3, while the juniors and senior teams continue to suffer defeats. He warned that Pakistan’s Davis Cup team is also on the verge of dropping to Group 3. Col Dar urged the PTF to prioritize merit over nepotism and personal interests by securing fully funded international courses from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Asian Tennis Federation (ATF). He emphasized that Pakistani players, coaches, and officials deserve full facilitation, rather than being charged for training programs that should be granted through international funding.