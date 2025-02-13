PTI expels MNA Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday expelled its MNA Sher Afzal Marwat from the party. The decision has been taken on the instructions of jailed party founder Imran Khan, according to a notification issued by Additional Secretary General PTI Firdaus Shamim Naqvi.

Earlier, the PTI had issued a show cause notice to Marwat for violating party policy by giving controversial statements on mainstream media.

After considering his reply and also his actions subject to the show cause notice, Marwat is being expelled, the notification reads.