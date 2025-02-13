PTI white paper rejects govt’s claims of economic recovery

ISLAMABAD - On the PML-N-led federal government’s completion of one-year in power, the opposi-tion PTI on Wednesday dismissed the ruling coalition’s claims of economic recovery, alleging it devas-tated every sector of the country.

In a so-called white paper, the party of former prime minister Imran Khan said the present ruling par-ties nosedived the fast-thriving economy of the country after the regime change conspiracy, adding that when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ousted, economy was growing at 6.2 percent in one of the most challenging times.

In a detailed statement, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram pointed out that Pakistan, un-der this regime, dropped two spots in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2024, falling from 133rd in 2023 to 135th in 2024 out of 180 countries.

He stated that the Transparency International report was a slap in the face of the federal government, who was “squandering billions of rupees on media advertisements to mislead the public with fabricat-ed claims of economic prosperity.”

“The only remedy for the cancer plaguing Pakistan’s governance and economy is to hand over the reins of the country to a genuinely elected government,” he said.

Lashing out at the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Waqas remarked that Pakistan’s foundations were not weakened by PTI founder Imran Khan, but “rather by Nawaz and his family’s ruthless and merciless plunder of national resources over the past 30 years.”

He urged Nawaz to face the public and gauge their sentiments, instead of holding daily meetings with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is the chief minister of Punjab. He said the former three-time prime minister should not vent his anger on the jailed PTI chief but instead settle scores with “his brother and power-hungry daughter, who betrayed him and brought his fraudulent political chapter to a close once and for all.”

The information secretary claimed that around 13 million people have fallen below the poverty line between 2022 and 2023 with 6.4 million remained unemployed, as the unemployment rate currently stood at 7.5 percent, compared to 5.5 percent during PTI’s tenure.

He stated that PML-N and PPP had severely damaged the economy during their respective govern-ments from 2008 to 2025, leaving the country on the brink of bankruptcy each time.

Waqas went on to say that the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government consisting of present ruling parties reduced the growth rate from 6 percent to -0.22 percent, and it remained at 2.5 percent in 2023-24.

He again claimed that the government devastated the agriculture sector, as production of major crops witnessed a decline by 11 percent, fearing an alarming decrease in wheat production this year.

He warned that if the government continued its current policies, the situation could become dire in the coming months. He stated that industrial growth remained negative at -0.25 percent from July to November, reaching -3.8 percent in November. He criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “winter electricity package,” stating that no one in Pakistan is willing to buy electricity from the government due to its anti-public policies.

He also dismissed the government’s assertion of reducing inflation, claiming that inflation increased by 60 percent over the past two years, adding that non-food inflation stood at 10.4 percent, which has broken the backbone of the common man.

Moreover, the PTI information secretary sarcastically credited PM Shehbaz for the highest number of internet shutdowns in Pakistan over the past year, forcing around 1.8 million people to leave the coun-try in the last two years. He said the “incompetent” government borrowed Rs 7 trillion in a single year and raised the question, if the economy is truly recovering, why has the credit rating not improved, especially since it remains lower than it was during Imran Khan’s tenure?

In contrast, he highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI was the ruling party, outperformed Punjab and other provinces, underlining that KP had become the first province to repay its debt, hav-ing successfully paid off Rs 30 billion.

Waqas said the only solution to the country’s current problems and severe economic crisis was to re-turn Imran Khan’s “stolen mandate and hand over the reins of the country to the people’s elected rep-resentatives before it is too late.”