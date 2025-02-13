Punjab Assembly pre-budget debate begins amid Opposition’s protest

LAHORE - The pre-budget debate commenced in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, but the proceedings were overshadowed by a clear lack of interest from assembly members. Instead of engaging in substantive discussions, both the Treasury and the Opposition spent most of the session exchanging heated remarks, diverting attention from key budgetary matters. While a handful of legislators participated in the discussion, opposition members staged a protest and walked out of the session accusing the establishment of its involvement in arrests and persecution of party leaders and workers. The session, which was scheduled to start on time, was delayed by two and a half hours due to the absence of members. Approximately 25 minutes into the session, opposition members stormed the house, shouting slogans in favor of their party founder and protesting near the speaker’s chair. Holding placards, they voiced their grievances against alleged political victimization. Deputy Speaker Chanar repeatedly urged them to maintain decorum. Punjab Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman countered the opposition’s allegations, stating that February 8 was a day of prosperity, unlike May 9, which he termed a “black day” due to past incidents. He maintained that the government allows peaceful protests but will not tolerate violent demonstrations. Opposition lawmakers disrupted the session with loud protests, alleging that they were being subjected to political victimization. “We are facing severe injustice. If the police fail to arrest us, they target our families and children instead,” opposition members claimed during their demonstration. Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar voiced strong concerns over alleged interference by the state institutions. Speaking on the floor of the House, Bhachar claimed that when police conduct raids on opposition members, they justify their actions by stating that they were sent by the ISI. “We are raising these issues in the Assembly only to ensure they become part of the official record,” he stated. Expressing frustration over the Assembly’s inability to address their grievances, he remarked, “We know that both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are powerless. Our presence here is meaningless.” In a symbolic move, Bhachar announced a walkout from the session, declaring, “Today, we are walking out in protest against the establishment’s behavior.” In response, Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanar urged the opposition to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to walkouts. He maintained that political workers have the right to voice their concerns but should also allow government representatives to present their stance. The opposition, however, insisted that the IG of Punjab should be held accountable for the ongoing situation.

Also, the Assembly Question Hour concluded in 10 minutes without a single question being taken up by the House. The Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs arrived twenty minutes after the session commenced. None of the movers for the 17 questions listed on the agenda regarding agriculture department was present resulting in no answers being provided on the floor. MPA Amjad Javed later defended his absence, stating, “The question is important, but I had gone for prayers.” However, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly expressed dissatisfaction, remarking, “You were supposed to be on time in the house; now nothing can be done.”

The session also saw heated exchanges over governance and law enforcement. Opposition members decried what they called a crackdown on their businesses under the guise of anti-encroachment operations. Brigadier Mushtaq demanded a parliamentary resolution to summon those responsible for these actions.

The session concluded with a government member defending the administration’s achievements over the past year, while opposition members criticized economic hardships, rising lawlessness, and stalled industrial growth.

During the official proceedings of the meeting, five bills were presented. Punjab Public Partners Bill 2025, Punjab Forensic Science Authority 2025, Punjab Local Government Bill 2025, Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess 2025, Punjab Nomadism Amendment Bill 2025 were presented. While the Deputy Speaker referred all the five bills to the committees and sought a report within two months, the Panel of the Chairman adjourned the meeting till 11 am tomorrow.

The deputy speaker referred all five bills to the relevant committees, directing them to submit their reports within two months. After completing the agenda, the Panel of Chairmen adjourned the session until 11:00 AM on Thursday.