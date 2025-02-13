Punjab CM announces free three-marla plots for homeless families

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a scheme to distribute free three-marla plots to homeless and underprivileged individuals across the province.

In the first phase, a total of 1,892 plots will be allocated across 33 schemes in 22 districts, including Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamu Kanjan, Sialanwali, Jhang, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Monroe, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

According to the distribution breakdown, Rawalpindi Division will receive 658 plots under five schemes, while Faisalabad Division will get 288 plots across four schemes. Lahore Region will be allocated 518 plots, Bhakkar Region 131 plots under seven schemes, and Multan Region 270 plots in five districts. Additionally, Bahawalpur Region will receive 27 plots in three schemes.

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring housing for every citizen of Punjab, emphasizing that the poor and deserving individuals have a rightful share in government resources.