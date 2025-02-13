Punjab Ombudsman’s Office DG Khan records 96.7pc case resolution rate

His office facilitated disbursement of Rs1.5 million in GP Fund to a widow

Dera Ghazi Khan - The Punjab Ombudsman’s Office continues to stand as a beacon of free and accessible justice, allowing complainants to seek redress without legal representation. Consultant Muhammad Saleem, in an exclusive interview with The Nation, emphasized the streamlined and cost-free complaint registration process.

According to Muhammad Saleem, the Regional Office of the Punjab Ombudsman in Dera Ghazi Khan received 503 complaints in 2024, of which 485 were successfully resolved, demonstrating an impressive case resolution rate of 96.7%.

Outlining the complaint submission procedure, he detailed that grievances may be filed via post, email, or in person at the complainant’s convenience. No rigid format is required, and complaints are typically registered upon receipt, prompting the issuance of a notice to the concerned agency for a report submission. There are no court fees, and while legal representation is not obligatory, complainants retain the right to be represented.

He told that a formal complaint submission must include, A written grievance on plain paper, A copy of the National Identity Card (NIC), An affidavit attesting to the authenticity of the complaint and confirming that the matter is not sub-judice.

He shared that specimens of affidavits can be accessed on the official website. Incomplete complaints are not dismissed outright; instead, complainants are guided to provide the necessary documentation. Additionally, complainants have direct access to the Ombudsman, the Secretary, and Investigating Officers in case of difficulties.

He added that for those facing grievances against any provincial government department, complaints can be submitted free of charge through courier, post, the helpline (1050), or the website. Upon receipt, the relevant agency is given a seven-day notice to respond, allowing complainants the opportunity to submit counterarguments. Summons are issued when required, and cases are systematically resolved within 90 days, ensuring a swift and effective redressal process.

Highlighting key verdicts, Muhammad Saleem shared that he facilitated the disbursement of PKR 1.5 million in GP Fund to a widow, Tushifa Anjum, from the District Accounts Office, Muzaffargarh. He also directed action against a powerful land mafia responsible for illegal encroachments on the southern embankment of Dajal Budhla Minor. Additionally, he has issued multiple rulings against officials of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan, particularly regarding financial irregularities and corruption within the hospital’s finance department.

Muhammad Saleem urged the public to approach the Punjab Ombudsman’s regional offices for prompt and efficient grievance redressal.

He reiterated that the Punjab government’s initiative provides an invaluable platform for citizens seeking justice in an expedited and transparent manner.