Rear Admiral Habib takes additional charge as KPT Chairman

KARACHI - Rear Ur Rehman on Wednesday has officially taken additional charge as Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT). He commissioned in the Pakistan Navy in 1990.

Rear Ur Rehman HI (M) brings extensive experience in the maritime sector. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Karachi, Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defense University Islamabad.

Habib has also completed specialized Marine Engineering courses from Pakistan Navy Engineering College and HMS SULTAN Gosport, UK and holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Joseph Fourier University, Grenoble, France.

According to press release, Throughout his distinguished career, he has held key Command, Staff, and Field appointments, including Commander Logistics of Pakistan Navy, Managing Director of PN Dockyard Karachi, and Commandant of NUST & Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC).

On the Staff side, he has served as Director Ships Maintenance and Repairs at Naval Headquarters and Assistant Naval Secretary at the Naval Secretariat in Islamabad. In recognition of his contributions to the Pakistan Navy and the national maritime sector, he has been awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military). KPT looks forward to his leadership in ensuring operational excellence and progress at the port.