Recognition of Palestinian rights, 2-state solution key to regional stability: Jordan’s king

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said Wednesday that recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the implementation of a two-state solution are the key to achieving regional stability.

The monarch held two separate meetings in the US Congress in Washington, attended by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

According to a royal court statement, King Abdullah reaffirmed that “regional stability cannot be achieved without fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state on the June 4, 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Discussions also dwelt on the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US and ways to expand bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

The king called for “maintaining the Gaza ceasefire and stepping up international efforts to boost humanitarian response” for the enclave.

He warned of grave consequences from the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, settlement activity, and “violations” of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, the statement said.

Jordan and Egypt are facing mounting US pressure to take in Palestinians after President Donald Trump called for seizing control of Gaza and relocating Palestinians, an idea vehemently rejected by Palestinians and Arab leaders.

While hosting Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House, Trump said Tuesday that he would "take" Gaza under US authority and develop it with hotels, office buildings, and other infrastructure.

His proposal to displace Palestinians came amid a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.

Israel has turned Gaza into the world’s largest open-air prison, maintaining an 18-year blockade and forcing nearly 2 million of its 2.3 million residents into displacement amid dire shortages of food, water, and medicine due to deliberate restrictions.