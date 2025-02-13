Reportage Group, RUDA join hands

DUBAI - Reportage Group and RUDA have signed an MoU. The partnership, led by Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Group, and Imran Amin, CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) & Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), was formalized in Abu Dhabi, marking a new era of growth for Pakistan in general and Lahore in particular.

CEO RUDA Imran Amin said that with an AED 1 billion investment, this collaboration will deliver a dynamic mix of high-rise towers and townhouses across Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, addressing the nation’s rising housing demand and setting new benchmarks for modern urban living.

It is pertinent to mention that at the heart of this collaboration, Reportage Skyline Towers will be launched on February 22, 2025, within RUDA—the world’s largest riverfront city. Designed to offer an international-standard residential experience, the project will redefine Lahore’s skyline and elevate the city’s real estate landscape.

“With Reportage Skyline Towers, we are not only introducing a world-class residential experience but also strengthening our footprint in Pakistan’s rapidly growing property market,” said Andrea Nucera, adding that Iconic Towers will be developed in the city of Lahore.

Imran Amin, CEO of RUDA and PCBDDA, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “RUDA is committed to transforming Lahore into a modern, sustainable, and world-class urban center. Partnering with an esteemed international developer like Reportage Empire Pakistan marks a significant step in realizing this vision.”

This strategic move reinforces Ruda commitment in positioning Pakistan as a global investment destination while driving innovation and excellence in urban development.