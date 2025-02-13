Rs48b saved on account of capacity payments in second quarter, Nepra informed

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority was Wednesday informed that the closure of Neelum Jhelum project, re-profiling of nuclear power plant (K2) debt and termination of contracts with five IPPs helped the government save approximately Rs48 billion on account of capacity payments during the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

During a public hearing, NEPRA has also directed Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) to submit the annual capacity test report of the power plants which is the base for determining the capacity payments to a power plant.

NEPRA’s directive was issued during a public hearing on the ex-Wapda Distribution Companies(XWDiscos) petition for the refund of over Rs52 billion to power consumers under the second Quarterly Tariff Adjustments for the outgoing fiscal.

An intervener asked the officials of the Power Division that “how do you determine capacity payments of the power plants? “ I know that annual capacity tests of some power plants have not been conducted,” the intervener argued.

However, officials of the Power Division were clueless about the report, however claimed without producing the report, that the annual capacity test is certainly being done. The regulator has directed the CPPA-G to submit the report in this regard.

The capacity payments of the Discos have considerably declined during the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, mainly due to the termination of agreements with five independent power producers (IPPs), closure of Neelum Jhelum project, re-profiling of debt, stable rupee, increased consumption and reduction in transmission and distribution losses.

Broadly speaking a relief of Rs18b in capacity payments will come from the closure of Neelum Jhelum project, Rs 18 billion from the re-profiling of K2 debt, and Rs12 billion due to termination of contracts with the five IPPs, official of the Power Division said while briefing hearing.

According to NEPRA officials, capacity charges saw a significant decline of Rs50.66 billion in the second quarter, primarily due to the termination of contracts for five thermal power plants. Since Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project is on take & pay condition, therefore its closure contributed to the lower capacity charges vis-à-vis the reference capacity charges, the official said.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate remained relatively stable during the quarter, which also played a role in minimizing the capacity payments.

If approved, the relief in power tariffs will also extend to K-Electric consumers. NEPRA will review the data and forward its decision to the federal government for final approval. The federal government will determine whether to implement the proposed reduction in electricity rates.

NEPRA Member Muthar Niaz Rana pointed out that a significant drop in interest rates over the past few months was another major reason for the proposed reduction in power costs. Officials from the Power Division said that Pakistan’s power sector circular debt situation, revealing that as of June 2024, the circular debt stood at Rs2.393 trillion. By December 2024, the figure had slightly declined to Rs2.384 trillion, reflecting marginal progress in debt management. The final decision on the quarterly adjustment is expected in the coming weeks, pending government approval.