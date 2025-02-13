Rupee sheds 9 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.25 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.16. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.75 and Rs281.25, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.05 to close at Rs289.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs287.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of Rs3.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.91 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs344.50. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs76.02 and Rs 74.46 respectively.