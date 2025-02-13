Thursday, February 13, 2025
Salar, Romaisa win U-18 titles in Fidelity Insurance National Tennis

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 13, 2025
LAHORE  - Muhammad Salar of Islamabad and Romaisa Tanveer clinched the U-18 boys and girls titles respectively in the Fidelity Insurance National Juniors Tennis Championship that concluded at Modern Club Karachi. In the boys’ U-18 singles final, M Salar outclassed Asad Zaman 7-5, 6-2 to claim the title. Meanwhile, in the girls’ U-18 singles final, Romaisa defeated Eschelle Asif 6-4, 5-7, (10-3) to win the title. Salar completed the brace of titles when he, and partner Asad Zaman, edged out Ruhab Faisal and Ismail Aftab 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the boys’ U-18 doubles final. In the boys’ U-14 final, KP’s M Junaid Khan overcame M Muaz 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. The girls’ U-14 title went to Romaisa, who outplayed Rania Bus 4-2, 4-2. The boys’ U-14 doubles title was claimed by Junaid Khan/Waqas Janas, who blanked Rayan Khan/Tariq Rafi 6-0, 6-0. The boys’ U-12 final saw M Aayan of Lahore edge past M Muaz with a 6-4, 6-4 victory. In the girls’ U-12 category, Eman Shahbaz of Lahore dominated Haya Yousaf Qureshi by 4-0, 4-0 win.The boys’ U-12 doubles crown went to M Muaz/M Aayan, who beat Ibraheem Hussain Gill and partner 4-0, 4-1. In the boys’ U-10 singles final, M Azan Imran defeated Abdullah Ali 4-2, 4-0.In the men’s singles final, Hasheesh Kumar secured the title by defeating Kashan Tariq 8-3.The closing ceremony was graced by M Khalid Rehmani, Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation, as the chief guest, alongside Mr. Pasha, Mr. Zafar Hasan, and Qazi Ayazuddin, who attended as guests of honor.

OUR STAFF REPORT

