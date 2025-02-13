Thursday, February 13, 2025
Saudi Tourism Authority launches smart tour guide ‘Sara’ for tourists
February 13, 2025
Riyadh  -  Coinciding with its participation in the LEAP 2025 conference, the Saudi Tourism Authority has launched its latest unique digital product, “Sara” – the smart tour guide for Saudi tourism, through the “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” platform, to enrich the experience of tourists in the Kingdom. Sara offers an interactive experience, assisting tourists by providing rich information and smart recommendations. It integrates artificial-intelligence (AI) technologies with authentic Saudi culture in several major languages. The initiative is part of the Saudi Tourism Authority’s efforts to harness modern technologies to promote tourism, enhance local experiences, and align them with the aspirations and needs of tourists.

It also reflects the commitment of Saudi tourism to leadership in smart tourism and innovation, contributing to an increase in tourism spending, supporting investment, enabling entrepreneurs, and boosting gross domestic product (GDP).

