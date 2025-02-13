SC hears appeals against military trials of civilians

Advocate on Thursday submitted before the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court that civilians cannot be court-martialled under any circumstances, as the court heard intra-court appeals challenging the trial of civilians in military courts. Representing convict Arzam Junaid, Raja responded to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail’s inquiry, asserting that the current legal system does not permit civilian court-martials.

The seven-member bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and including Justices Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan, questioned the legal framework surrounding military trials. Raja cited UK law, explaining that court-martial cases there are handled by independent judges rather than military officers, with commanding officers only referring serious cases to independent forums. However, Justice Khan urged him to focus on Pakistani law, while Justice Mazhar remarked that British military laws applied to military personnel, not civilians.

Justice Hilali pointed out that the appeals sought the restoration of repealed provisions of the Army Act and suggested that international laws must be considered. She questioned whether Raja acknowledged that crimes had been committed on May 9, stating, “All hell broke loose on May 9, and you are talking about fundamental rights.” Raja insisted that Article 184(3) cannot be restricted and emphasized the accused’s right to a fair trial, drawing a parallel with the long-standing quest for justice by APS attack victims.

Justice Rizvi suggested the establishment of a judicial corps within the military, while Raja warned that restoring certain provisions could subject individuals to military trials based solely on accusations. He cited his own case, mentioning allegations of conspiring with PTI chief Imran Khan in the killing of Rangers personnel. Justice Mazhar noted that anti-terrorism sections must have been invoked, while Justice Mandokhail advised against hypothetical scenarios.

Justice Hilali brought up past political support for military courts under the 21st Constitutional Amendment, asking if Raja’s party had endorsed it. Raja clarified that he represented no political party and acknowledged that past decisions “may have been a mistake.” Justice Mandokhail noted that a significant aspect of the 21st Amendment was that it did not apply to political parties.

The court adjourned the hearing until February 18.