Shab-e-Barat will be observed tonight

Shab-e-Barat is being observed across the country, as well as in other parts of the Islamic world, on Thursday night with deep reverence. Considered a night of forgiveness and divine mercy, worshippers seek Allah’s forgiveness, offer prayers in mosques, and participate in collective supplications.

Many devotees observe fasting the following day as a sign of gratitude and devotion. Falling between the 14th and 15th of Sha’ban, this sacred night is believed to be when human destinies for the coming year are determined.

Following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), people visit the graves of loved ones to pray for their elevated ranks. Mosques and shrines witness large gatherings, where worshippers recite the Holy Quran, Darood Sharif, and offer Nawafil to seek Allah’s blessings.

Religious scholars deliver special sermons, emphasizing the true teachings of Islam.

Earlier, on January 30, 2025, the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee confirmed the sighting of the Shaban moon, declaring January 31 as the first of Shaban and announcing that Shab-e-Barat would be observed on February 13.