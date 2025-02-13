Sindh CM vows to raise literacy rate, tackle malnutrition and child mortality

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his government’s commitment to address the issues of low literacy rate, malnutrition and child mortality faced by the province.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Wednesday, he said increasing literacy rate and reducing gender gap in schooling is a priority of his government. While Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, he emphasized that increasing the literacy rate and bridging the gender gap in education remain top priorities.

He said focus is on improving agriculture, water and transport sectors in the province to stabilize the economy and facilitate people.

The chief minister highlighted efforts to improve agriculture, water management, and transport infrastructure to boost the economy and enhance public welfare. He noted that 500 electric buses have already been launched in Karachi as part of a larger plan to introduce 8,000 electric buses to transform the city’s public transport system.

Shah reiterated that the Sindh government is focused on long-term reforms to improve living standards across the province.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government hosted a key meeting to discuss investment in environment-friendly public transport under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar. The meeting was held at the Sindh Investment Department, Finance and Trade Centre, Karachi.

The meeting brought together officials from leading companies, including Yango, inDrive, Careem, and Sindh Bank. Secretary Transport Sindh and Director General Public-Private Partnership Unit Asad Zaman, along with Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) Khizr Parvez and other senior officials, were also present.

Qamar emphasised Sindh’s commitment to fostering sustainable transport solutions to combat environmental challenges. “Considering the global environmental scenario, the Sindh government is keen to promote environment-friendly transport options in the province,” he said.

He highlighted the successful introduction of electric buses by the Sindh transport department, a move that has received widespread appreciation from stakeholders. “There is a worldwide consensus that the future of public transport belongs to electric vehicles (EVs),” Qamar added.

The special assistant stressed the importance of establishing EV charging infrastructure to support the adoption of electric vehicles. “The public-private partnership unit is already in the process of launching a project to set up this critical infrastructure,” he noted.Qamar assured participating companies of the government’s full support for their investment initiatives. He highlighted the role of the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) in providing Kibor subsidy facilities on bank loans for investment projects.

“The development of an EV ecosystem is expected to create over 30,000 jobs across Sindh,” he remarked. He further noted that the public-private partnership projects of the Sindh government have gained recognition both nationally and internationally. The meeting concluded with a commitment to further discussions and collaboration to accelerate the transition towards environmentally sustainable public transport solutions in Sindh.