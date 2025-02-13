Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Six SHOs suspended over poor law & order in Muzaffargarh

Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan on Wednesday suspended six Station House Officers (SHOs) over poor performance. According to police officials, the suspended officers include SHO of Beat Mir Hazar police station, Zohair Imran, SHO Shah Jamal, Inspector Shahid Rizwan, SHO Saddar Alupur, Hamza Ghafoor, SHO Shah Jamal, Adnan Shahzad, SHO Kundi, Sajid Abbas and SHO of Sanawan police station Adnan Shahzad. The DPO emphasised that strict action would continue against officers failing to perform their duties effectively as maintaining law and order remains the department’s top priority.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025