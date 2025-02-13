Six SHOs suspended over poor law & order in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan on Wednesday suspended six Station House Officers (SHOs) over poor performance. According to police officials, the suspended officers include SHO of Beat Mir Hazar police station, Zohair Imran, SHO Shah Jamal, Inspector Shahid Rizwan, SHO Saddar Alupur, Hamza Ghafoor, SHO Shah Jamal, Adnan Shahzad, SHO Kundi, Sajid Abbas and SHO of Sanawan police station Adnan Shahzad. The DPO emphasised that strict action would continue against officers failing to perform their duties effectively as maintaining law and order remains the department’s top priority.