Slave Factory

The day begins at 7:00 AM, when the slaves are awakened. Within an hour, they are served breakfast and must be ready to reach the factory by 8:00 AM. Inside this factory, all the slaves are dressed identically and stand in line, listening to a daily tune. They are reminded daily that they must respect this tune because it represents their identity. This is called nationalism. And the factory, in fact, is a school.

After this rehearsal, the slaves march to their respective cabins, where they will spend the next five to six hours. Each cabin is controlled by an authority, and the furniture is arranged in a way that keeps each slave under constant surveillance. By the time the day ends, the slave is completely exhausted. Furthermore, they are assigned tasks to complete before their next appearance. These “slaves” are actually students, the cabins represent classrooms, and the authority is the teacher.

The modern school system—especially in Pakistan and South Asia—serves no purpose other than producing more slaves, using techniques like surveillance, fear of punishment, humiliation in front of classmates, and so on. It remains a place that imposes discipline on children through fear, destroying their nerves in the process. Albert Einstein, a famous physicist who was dropped from school, rightly stated that school played no role in his intellectual development.

This proves that modern education does not aim to produce intellectual minds. Instead, it has become a commodity, sold on the streets of countries like Pakistan, where authorities exploit these institutions for financial gain.

To address this issue, reforms in the modern school system are essential. We should take inspiration from Finland’s educational model, where there is no homework or fear of punishment. Instead, education is delivered in an engaging manner, with schooling limited to 20 hours a week. Teachers are well-trained, with proficiency in at least five languages to accommodate every child. Education should not be a commodity to be sold; schools should be factories for cultivating creative, intellectual minds. The degrees obtained from such institutions should shape not only well-rounded individuals but complete people.

TARIQ HUSSAIN,

Khairpur Mirs.