Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Slave Factory

February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The day begins at 7:00 AM, when the slaves are awakened. Within an hour, they are served breakfast and must be ready to reach the factory by 8:00 AM. Inside this factory, all the slaves are dressed identically and stand in line, listening to a daily tune. They are reminded daily that they must respect this tune because it represents their identity. This is called nationalism. And the factory, in fact, is a school.

After this rehearsal, the slaves march to their respective cabins, where they will spend the next five to six hours. Each cabin is controlled by an authority, and the furniture is arranged in a way that keeps each slave under constant surveillance. By the time the day ends, the slave is completely exhausted. Furthermore, they are assigned tasks to complete before their next appearance. These “slaves” are actually students, the cabins represent classrooms, and the authority is the teacher.

The modern school system—especially in Pakistan and South Asia—serves no purpose other than producing more slaves, using techniques like surveillance, fear of punishment, humiliation in front of classmates, and so on. It remains a place that imposes discipline on children through fear, destroying their nerves in the process. Albert Einstein, a famous physicist who was dropped from school, rightly stated that school played no role in his intellectual development.

IMF meeting with judges unprecedented in Pak history: Fazl

This proves that modern education does not aim to produce intellectual minds. Instead, it has become a commodity, sold on the streets of countries like Pakistan, where authorities exploit these institutions for financial gain.

To address this issue, reforms in the modern school system are essential. We should take inspiration from Finland’s educational model, where there is no homework or fear of punishment. Instead, education is delivered in an engaging manner, with schooling limited to 20 hours a week. Teachers are well-trained, with proficiency in at least five languages to accommodate every child. Education should not be a commodity to be sold; schools should be factories for cultivating creative, intellectual minds. The degrees obtained from such institutions should shape not only well-rounded individuals but complete people.

TARIQ HUSSAIN,

Khairpur Mirs.

Imran can’t be produced due to security issues, jailer tells court

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025