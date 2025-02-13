Tarischmir Polo triumphant in Deepal 96 Punjab Cup exhibition match

LAHORE - Tarischmir Polo outpaced Karakoram Polo 4-2 in the Deepal 96 Punjab Cup 2025 exhibition match at the historic Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday. The event was attended by Deepal’s National Sales Manager Ahmad Kamal, Assistant General Manager Agha Musa, Zonal Manager Daniyal Shaheen, Faisal Afridi, club officials and other dignitaries. According to Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, both teams traveled to Lahore along with their horses, making this match possible through collective efforts. A large crowd of spectators and families gathered to witness the game, which featured traditional music and cultural performances by the players. The match consisted of two 20-minute halves, with Tarischmir Polo securing a 4-2 victory over Karakoram Polo in the open freestyle polo format. Each team had six players, and the field was half the width of a standard polo ground.ForTarischmirPolo, Sikandar scored two goals, while Altaf and Hashir added one goal each. For Karakoram Polo, Moazzam and Shakir contributed one goal apiece. The closing ceremony was graced by former Lahore Polo Club presidents Irfan Ali Haider and Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, as well as executive committee member Muhammad Nasir, Agha Amir, and current president Malik Azam Hayat Noon, who distributed prizes among the players. Speaking after the match, Moazzam Ali, captain of the Karakoram team, expressed his delight for playing at the Lahore Polo Club and also praised the grandeur and quality of the ground. Sikandar-ul-Mulk, captain of the Tarischmir Chitral team, called it a memorable experience. “This is what real polo is all about.” Irish commentator Greg Keating also expressed his excitement, saying that he was thrilled to witness traditional polo in its purest form for the first time.

Tomorrow (Thursday – February 13, 2025), the Deepal 96 Punjab Cup will continue with two crucial matches. The first match of the day will be contested between DS Polo and Olympia/AZB while in the second match of the day, FG Polo will vie against BN Polo.