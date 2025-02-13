Tehran int’l tourism exhibition opens

TEHRAN - The 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition opened Tuesday in the Iranian capital. A total of 700 Iranian and foreign companies are participating, including representatives from 12 countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Russia and Brazil. The four-day exhibition offers investment packages aimed at developing Iran’s tourism sector. Visitors can experience cultural displays from various Iranian ethnic groups, including traditional music performances. Tourism fosters unity and prosperity and highlighted Iran’s hospitable people, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the opening ceremony.