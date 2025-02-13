Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Dominance of Social Media

February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Social media has become an integral part of modern life, providing easy access to information. With just a tap on a screen, one can stay updated on global affairs. However, its misuse—particularly among the younger generation—is a growing concern. Many waste time creating trivial content, while others spread misinformation for entertainment.

The excessive use of social media has led to psychological and physical issues, including reduced attention spans and visual impairments. Young people are increasingly distracted from academics, prioritising social media over their education.

It is crucial to acknowledge the harmful effects of social media and promote responsible usage. We must encourage self-discipline and awareness to ensure that this powerful tool is used for personal growth rather than as a source of distraction.

FAWAD MANZOOR,

Khuzdar.

