Tortured 12-year-old housemaid dies in HFH

Rawalpindi - The 12-year-old Iqra Bibi on late Tuesday night breathed her last after succumbing to serious injuries inflicted on her by a woman and her husband over ‘missing chocolate’.

The deceased housemaid was brought to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on Tuesday in critical condition. She was allegedly subjected to severe torture four to five days ago by Sana Rashid, her husband Mian Rashid Shafique in their house in Asghar Mall locality. They tortured the girl for consuming a chocolate meant for a child of the accused couple. The law enforcers also arrested Laiba, a relative of the couple.

The Banni police booked the accused couple for murder, dealing the child with cruelity, causing hurt, illegal confinement, concealing evidence under Pakistan Penal Code, and unauthorised custody of the child under The Punjab Destitude and Neglected Children Act 2004. In the FIR, Sanaullah, father of Iqra and resident of Mandi Bahauddin, said that his daughter has been working in the house of the couple for last one year and 10 months for monthly wage of Rs8,000.

“I met Iqra three months ago in Rawalpindi. About 10 to 12 days ago, Iqra told me on phone that Sana and Rashid torture her regularly. I could not come to Rawalpindi due to poverty to check on Iqra.”

He added that on February 11, he was informed that Iqra was subjected to severe torture and she was taken to HFH in critical condirion. He claimed that the couple kept Iqra in illegal custody not allowing her medical treatment.

Honour-killing confirmed in death of 17-year-old girl

The postmortem here on Wednesday confirmed that 17-year-old Nalain e Zahra was poisoned to death by her paternal uncle for honour in Syed Kasran village in limits of Jatli Police Station on February 4.

The dead body of the first year college student was exhumed on Tuesday to determine the cause of her death. The medical examination confirmed that she was poisoned to death. Wasim Raza, uncle of the deceased, confessed to the police that he made Nalain swallow poisonous pills as she tried to elope with Sher Abbas.

According to the FIR, Uzma Batool, mother of the deceased said that her daughter was engaged with Aon Abbas, son of Wasim. She said that Wasim and her husband Naeem Raza brought Nalain back home on February 3 night from a jirga and Wasim killed her on the night. It may here be recalled that the matter came to public on February 4 after the burial of Nalain.