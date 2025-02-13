Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in Islamabad late Wednesday night on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with cabinet members, senior offi-cials received the Turkish President upon arrival at Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

President Erdogan, who has been invited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which is taking place after a gap of five years.

Both sides at the conclusion of the session would issue a joint declaration and is expected to sign a number of important agreements/MoUs on further enhancing cooperation in diverse fields.

Both the countries would also discuss how to further enhance defense and security cooperation.

The two leaders will also address a joint press stakeout.

President Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and In-vestment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.

The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two coun-tries.

There are a number of Joint Standing Committees (JSCs) under the HLSCC, covering sectors including; trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, com-munication, IT, health, science and technology and education.

So far, six sessions of the HLSCC have been held. The last session was held in Islamabad on 13-14 Feb-ruary 2020.

Credible diplomatic sources told The Nation that both sides would discuss evolving situation on Middle East in the wake of the statements by the United States President Donald Trump about the possible eviction of Palestinians from Gaza.

Pakistani leadership would take President Erdogan into confidence on the regional security situation including situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism emanating from Af-ghanistan.