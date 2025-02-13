Turkish President Erdogan receives guard of honour at PM House

Thursday, February 13, 2025
11:52 AM | February 13, 2025
National, Headlines

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Pakistan for a two-day official visit and was warmly received at the Prime Minister's House. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside First Lady Emine Erdogan, welcomed him with a formal salute, followed by the national anthems of both countries.

PM Shehbaz introduced Erdogan to members of the federal cabinet, while the Turkish president’s delegation included key ministers, investors, and business leaders. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also met Erdogan, and an F-16 flypast was held in his honor.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz greeted Erdogan at Noor Khan Airbase, where he was accorded a 21-gun salute. His visit focuses on strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye ties, including economic cooperation.

Erdogan will co-chair the seventh Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) meeting with PM Shehbaz. The session will conclude with a joint declaration and signing of several agreements and MoUs. A joint press conference and separate meetings with PM Shehbaz and President Zardari are also scheduled.

Additionally, Erdogan will address the Pakistan-Türkiye Business and Investment Forum, attended by business leaders from both countries. The HLSCC, which guides bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, last met in 2020.

Pakistan and Türkiye share deep-rooted ties, and Erdogan’s visit is expected to further strengthen their strategic and economic partnership.
 
