Cricket legend has officially joined with , strengthening the company’s mission to drive meaningful global change through its initiative.

This strategic collaboration emphasizes Meer Group’s commitment to sustainability, social impact, and innovation, with a focus on creating lasting improvements in clean energy, education, healthcare, and global cooperation.

Meer Group’s is an ambitious initiative designed to promote innovation, promote social well-being, and lead the development of green technologies and investment opportunities. Through impactful and sustainable ventures, the initiative aims to empower communities, create jobs, and contribute to a more equitable world.

, widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest icons, has long been involved in philanthropic efforts, making him an ideal ambassador for this vision. His global influence, commitment to social causes, and leadership qualities align seamlessly with the vision of Shakeel Ahmed Meer, Chairman of , whose extensive global network, impact investments, and social initiatives are at the heart of the .

"We are honored to welcome to the family," said Shakeel Ahmed Meer. "His remarkable achievements on and off the field, along with his unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes, perfectly align with our mission. Together, we aim to create a better, more sustainable future for generations to come."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighted his commitment to driving positive change. "I am excited to join forces with and contribute to the inspiring . By working together, we will empower communities, promote sustainable development, and make a lasting difference in the lives of millions."

The collaboration between and will focus on transformative projects that align with the , including: EV Bike Manufacturing & Commercialization – Driving the future of sustainable mobility; Green Energy Production – Advancing clean and renewable energy solutions; Education & Skills Training – Empowering unskilled workers with essential skills; Smart & Sustainable Cities – Developing future-ready, eco-friendly urban spaces; Women Empowerment Programs – Creating opportunities for economic inclusion; Healthcare & Medical Centers – Expanding access to quality medical care; Business Acceleration & Investment – Supporting startups focused on sustainability.

Both Shakeel Ahmed Meer and are confident that this partnership will inspire a global movement toward sustainability and social progress, leaving a profound impact on communities worldwide.