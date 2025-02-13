We will never allow Fitna al-Khawarij to impose their outdated ideology on country: COAS

General Asim Munir says attempts by anti-state elements to create divide between Army and people have always failed and will continue to fail. Army Chief urges students to embrace ‘Pakistaniat’.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), on Wednesday addressed a gathering of young university and college students, representing youth from all across Pakistan.

During his interaction, COAS encouraged the students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits and to develop skills that would enable them to contribute positively to the country’s progress, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

COAS also shared perspective on the impact of external environment on Pakistan, especially the threat from trans-border terrorism. The Army Chief praised the youth for their energy, creativity, and ability to innovate, stating that they are the future leaders of Pakistan.

General Syed Asim Munir made it clear that the enemies of the nation have always failed—and will continue to fail—in their attempts to create a divide between the Army and the people, InshaAllah.

Army Chief said that the Constitution of Pakistan begins with “Indeed, the authority belongs only to Allah.” Which Shariah and religion do these khawarij miscreants claim to follow, he questioned. “We will never allow the Fitna al-Khawarij to impose their outdated ideology on our country,” he said. The army chief said that brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan stand as an iron wall against terrorists.

COAS highlighted the role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He honoured the sacrifices of people of Pakistan in nation’s struggle against the menace of terrorism, and appreciated their resolute support to the Armed Forces and LEAs.

Emphasising the need to imbibe ‘Pakistaniat’, COAS highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s history, culture, and values in the intellectual development of our youth.