Share:

An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on late Thursday night.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located near Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan border area at the depth of 182 kilometres.