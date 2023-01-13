Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Additional IGP South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan on Thursday presided over a meeting of the police officers of the three provinces, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan adjacent to Katcha.

The meeting was attended by RPOs (Bahawalpur Munir Ahmad Zia Rao, Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram Ali, Sukkur Javed Ahmed Jaskani and Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh along with AIG Operations South Punjab Qazi Ali Raza here on Thursday.

All the participating officers gave a detailed briefing regarding ongoing operations against the criminals in the Katcha areas of their respective districts. Additional IGP Shahzad Sultan said that the federal and provincial governments were trying to provide a peaceful environment to the people of Katcha. He said that the life of the people is vital. Maintaining the security of locals, Katcha will be completely purged of criminal elements and police will continue conducting operations until eliminating such elements.