The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on Friday foiled a smuggling bid in Balochistan in a raid.

The ANF conducted a raid in Balochistan and foiled and confiscated a large haul of heroin when the suspects were trying to smuggle 700kg of heroin through the sea, a spokesperson said.

The FC and ANF recovered 110kg ice, 20kg opium and 4kg heroin from the general area in a joint operation.

The anti-drug body recovered 16.5kg of ice drug in the parcel which was delivered from Birmingham and 66g of weed was confiscated from an international mail office in Rawalpindi.

The Anti-Narcotics Force has booked all accused in the anti-narcotics law, an ANF spokesperson added.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a large haul of hashish in a raid in the hilly terrain of Gwadar.

The ANF on an intelligence report conducted a raid in the hilly area of Gwadar in Balochistan and foiled a smuggling bid of 1400 KG of hashish, which was being carried on camels to Gwadar for onward smuggling overseas by sea, a spokesperson said.

The anti-narcotics officials in a raid recovered 68 grams of weed at International Mail Office in Rawalpindi, in a parcel from London.

Moreover, the ANF seized 3.5 kilograms of ice at Peshawar airport, from the trolley bag of two accused destined for Sharjah, a spokesperson said.