SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Thursday that antibeggary campaign against professional beggars was going on vigorously in the city. He told APP that the first information reports (FIRs) had been registered against 56 beggars so far, during the campaign. He said that a large number of professional beggars in Sialkot were residents of other cities, and they were hindering the flow of traffic also by staying on the road for begging.