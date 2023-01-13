Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon chaired a meeting regarding the preparations and arrangements of second phase of Local Government elections at his office.

Deputy Commissioners, who are also the District Returning Officer of all seven districts, attended the meeting and briefed the Commissioner about the progress for the smooth conduct of local government elections to be held on January 15.

It was decided that code of conducts of the Election Commission would be implemented effectively. The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners to comply the guide lines issued by the Election Commission letter and spirits and work with the coordination of Election Commission.

The meeting reviewed arrangement of supply of materials posting and training of staff to perform their duties in the election including the arrangemenst for the Installation of CCTV cameras at highly sensitive polling stations. It was informed the Commissioner that almost 4,990 polling stations have been established in all seven districts of Karachi.

CONTROL ROOM SET UP TO MONITOR LG ELECTION IN HYDERABAD

A divisional control room has been set up at Commissioner’s office to monitor the Local Government (LG) election scheduled to be conducted in all districts of the Hyderabad division on January 15, 2023. According to an announcement from Commissioner’s office here late Thursday evening, the control room has started functioning under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) with Telephone No. 0229200114 and Fax No. 022-9200202.