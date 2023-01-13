Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Youth affairs and Friends of Paraplegics collaborated to hold an art competition titled ‘art for all’ at the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar for artists from across the province, including the merged districts. Formally inaugurating the competition, Director Youth affairs Irfan ali said that his department has always tried to allow the province’s youth to highlight their potentials through various positive activities while also taking full care of the disabled youth. He stated that disabled youth are encouraged to advance in life and society through sports and other events. Over 26 artists from across the province competed in the competition, and a large number of students and people from various fields attended and appreciated this wonderful effort. Sidra Saeed Qazi, who is paralysed from the neck down and unable to use both hands, also took part.