A court in Attock acquitted Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq in the blasphemy case filed against them over sloganeering incident at the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Arif announced the verdict in the case registered at the Attock s New Airport police station for hooliganism.

In April last, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation comprising Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar and others visited Saudi Arabia. During the trip, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti and others paid a visit to the mosque in Madinah when a group of protesters heckled them and chanted slogans against them. Some of the protesters also pulled the hair of Mr Bugti.

The incident was widely condemned by political and religious leaders, with some demanding action against those involved in the hooliganism at the holy place. Later, FIRs were registered against Sheikh Rashid and PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Fawad Chaudhry, Qasim Suri and Aneel Musarrat.

The former interior minister’s nephew was arrested by the government as soon as his plane landed at the New Islamabad International Airport.