ISLAMABAD - Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) Asad Rehman Gilani said that the government is focused on reducing the regulations and inspections on the businesses to introduce an inspection less environment. He made these remarks while chairing BOI’s 8th e-kachehry. He briefed the participants about BOI’s role in facilitating and attracting local and foreign investment in the country and addressed their queries during the session. He highlighted the steps made after the new government took control especially, signing of the MoU between the Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Japan, initiation of talks with 48 partner countries for signing of Bilateral Investment Treaties to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, and reforms implementation under the Pakistan Modernization & Regulatory Reforms. In this regard, he informed that the government is focused on reducing the regulations and inspections on the businesses to introduce an inspection less environment. Secretary BOI was also accompanied by senior officers of BOI during the Kachehri, who gave briefing on the initiatives being taken up by the government for offering lucrative projects for foreign investment, progress on the Special Economic Zones as well as the services being rendered by the Board for investment facilitation. Through this platform, several investors and members of business fraternity reached out to BOI with their queries regarding investment opportunities in Pakistan and put forward recommendations to overcome challenges pertaining to doing business in the country. Balance of payment, barter trade, special economic zones, issuance of visas, and issues in registration of companies were the main areas of discussion during the session. During the session, BOI assured the participants for taking up their queries with other departments. The participants were appreciative of BOI team for facilitating investors in Pakistan especially in visa issuance and company registration besides creating a conducive business environment in the country. The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach. Speaking to the relevant audiences via zoom and telephone, the secretary encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the Board of Investment (BOI) for further coordination on matters of importance.