LAHORE - City Gymkhana, Pak Lions and Shinning Club scored contrasting wins in the K-20 Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here on Thursday. Pak Lions thrashed P&T Gymkhana by 10 wickets. P&T Gymkhana, batting first, gathered 131-8 in 20 overs with Karamat Ali scoring 36 and Saad Najam 32. Niaz Khan, Umar Farooq and Afzal Tahiri captured two scalps each. Openers Hassan Nawaz (105*) and Afzal Tahiri (27*) helped Pak Lions chased the target without any loss. Hassan Nawaz was named player of the match. Shinning Club defeated Yu Slim Cricket Club by 62 runs. Batting first, Shinning Club posted 169-10 in 20 overs with Rao Khayyam hammering 56 and Ulfat Rasool 24. Mohsin Nadeem took 3-31. Yu Slim Club, in reply, could score 107-6 in 20 overs. Hammad Ali clinched 3-15. Rao Khayyam was declared man of the match. City Gymkhana beat Township Whites in the 17th match. Township Whites posted 192-8 in 20 overs with Shahrukh Ali scoring 61 and M Faiq 41. Abdul Rehman and Usama Tariq got 2 wickets each. City Gymkhana chased the target losing four wickets in 19.1 overs. Rizwan smashed 90 to emerge as player of the match.