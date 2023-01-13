Share:

RAWALPINDI - A Judicial Magistrate/ Civil Judge Nawaz Ashraf on Wednesday granted police twoday physical remand of a suspect Farrukh Khokhar in murder case of Majid Satti, a local leader of PTI. The judge also accepted the plea of accused for sending him to hospital for medical and making the medical report as part of case record. The court ordered police to reproduce the accused Farrukh Khokhar on January 14 before the court for further proceeding in the high profile murder case. According to details, a team of investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Sadiqabad, headed by Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Yamin, brought the suspect amid tight security before the court. The Investigation Officer (IO) of case/ SI Muhammad Yamin pleaded before the judge that an additional and sessions judge had confirmed the pre-arrest bail of suspect Farrukh Khokhar on November 28 in the murder case. He added the lower court verdict was challenged before Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench by the applicant seeking cancellation of bail of accused Farrukh Khokhar. The apex court rejected bail application of accused on January 11 after which police held him from court premises. He requested court to award police investigators the seven-day physical remand of the accused for recovering the mobile phone he was using. Opposing the plea of police for physical remand, the defence lawyer argued that his client was not nominated in the murder case neither he had played any role in the incident. He added the police had also seized all the mobile phone records of the accused already. Therefore, seeking physical remand by police in this situation is baseless and the court should reject plea of police, he said. An application was also filed by the defense lawyer before the court requesting judge to order police to bring his client to hospital for medical as his client was fearing inhuman torture by the investigation officer of the case. Zafar Khokhar, the uncle of Farrukh Khokhar, also filed another application in which he accused police of not allowing the family members for meeting with Farrukh Khokhar. He also requested court to direct police to allow family members to provide medicines to accused in the lock up. After completion of arguments of the lawyers of both parties, Civil Judge Nawaz Ashraf handed over the accused to police on twoday physical remand. Sadiqabad police had booked several persons including Qasim Shah in Majid Satti murder case on complaint of Haji Arshad and arrested four persons. Later, name of Farrukh Khokhar was included in the case on supplementary statement of the applicant. The applicant stated before police that his nephew Majid Satti was murdered by two assailants on node of Farrukh Khokhar.