ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday was informed that the amount in Dam Funds increased to Rs16.53 billion, which in next quarter will become Rs16.98 billion. A five-member special bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar ata Bandial conducted hearing of the implementation of its directives regarding construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams. Former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar on July 10, 2018 had set up the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund to raise money for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. when former prime minister Imran Khan announced to join efforts with the chief justice for the construction of dams then the Fund name was changed as Supreme Court and Prime Minister’s Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund. The representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan and the national Bank of Pakistan, through video-link, informed the bench that the Dam Fund’s amount has been invested in the government securities. all the banks collect the funds and deposit in the Dam Fund account maintained at the SBP, told the NBP official, and added every three months the interest on the Fund is re-invested. Power Division secretary informed that the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given priority to the construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams. Justice Ijaz noted that Shehbaz Sharif, after taking oath as the PM had visited the site of Diamer Dam. He said that the federal government had given undertaking to the Supreme Court bench that funds for the Dams will not be withheld. Justice Bandial remarked that the SBP is the credible institution to manage the Dam Fund. He said that Dam Fund status is available on SC website and now anyone who had donated in the Dam Fund can trace on the SC website how much he/ she has contributed. The CJP said the Dam Funds will be used only for purchasing the machinery of the power houses of these dams, adding, it cannot be used for the damage caused by the floods. Onset of the hearing, waPDa lawyer informed that the government in terms of Mohmand Dam had committed Rs25 billion in PSDP, but disbursed Rs2.5 billion in the first quarter, while gave nothing in the second quarter. He further informed that for Diamer Dam, Rs27 billion were allocated but disbursed Rs5.4 billion in the first quarter, while no funds were released in the second quarter. He also said that the Power Division has to pay Rs 240 billion to the waPDa. The Power Division secretary informed the Central Power Purchasing agency (CPPa), after receiving money from the DISCOs, transfer money in their account. But there was an annual gap of Rs400 billion last year, which will further increase, adding that the gap is due to line loss and the power theft. He told that circular debt at present is Rs2.6 trillion. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period in this matter.