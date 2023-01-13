Share:

SUKKUR - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Thursday called for providing flour at discount rate in the district. Presiding over a meeting at Darbar Hall, the deputy commissioner said that violation of people’s rights would not be tolerated at any cost. Assistant Commissioners would be the authority to take legal action against violators according to law.

Food Officials while sharing the details, told that flour stalls have been set up at district and taluka level where 10 kilograms bag of flour was available at Rs 650. DC Channa, directed the Food Controller to personally monitor the distribution process and report to the DC office and ACs of all talukas of the district on daily basis.

SUBSIDIZED FLOUR STALLS SET UP IN LARKANA

The Sindh government has started the process of providing fair price wheat flour to the people, in this regard, subsidized flour stalls have been set up at 12 places in Larkana district, where people are getting wheat flour at Rs. 650/= per 10Kgs bag.

Additional Deputy Commissioner- I Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal said that fair price wheat flour available in 10 Kgs bags at five localities of Larkana city and one each in Ratodero City, Bakrani town, Dokri Town, Badha town, Garillo town, Banguldero town and Naudero town of Larkana district respectively, she added. ADC-I Larkana also said that 12 focal persons from Food and Revenue Departments have been appointed at 12 sales points of subsidized price flour stalls to supervise the sale. A supply quota of 500 bags of flour has been fixed at all sale points and at each point every person can get a 10 kg bag at a discounted price of Rs 650/=.