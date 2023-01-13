Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Cmmissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Samiullah Farooq has directed the relevant officers to address the issue of fake registration in Ehsaas Ration Discount Program so that the benefits could be pass on to deserving families only.

During his visit to different registered shops and flour sale points on Thursday, the DC said that provisional government had initiated the program to offer discount rates to deserving families on all basic commodities. He said that the deserving people were being provided basic commodities on discount rates through the program. He said that special directives have been issued to ensure availability of flour at all sale points for public facility. The DC said that crackdown was also underway against profiteers and hoarders to avoid any disturbance in the distribution process of flour and commodities.