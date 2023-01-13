Share:

Towards the end of last year, President Arif Alvi approved the landmark Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022, abolishing the punishment for attempted suicide in the country. Prior to this, an attempt to commit suicide was punishable with imprisonment for a term of up to one year, a fine or both. Because of this colonial-era law, many of the cases of attempted suicide went underreported due to the stigma attached to the offence. This was a much-needed amendment and is the first step towards prevention as it allows individuals to seek the help that they need. This was an issue under deliberation for a long time and Pakistan was one of the few remaining countries to criminalise attempted suicide. While there are no official figures for suicide in Pakistan, the WHO estimates that in 2019, as many as 19,331 people killed themselves. The criminalisation of suicide only made matters worse as it deterred people from seeking help, stigmatised mental health issues, and hampered efforts to prevent, diagnose and treat mental health conditions. It is important to understand that suicide is an indicator of mental distress, not criminal behaviour. Therefore, it is good to see the state understand that its role is to help treat such people, not punish them. Those opposed to this development are of the opinion that decriminalising suicide will result in a spike in suicide rates. However, empirical results suggest that suicide rates tend to decline following decriminalisation. In fact, decriminalisation can actually lead to suicide prevention. This is because there are fewer obstacles in reporting cases of attempted suicides. As a result, the data moves towards accuracy and correction and can thus help address the issue. Having taken this first important step, the second would be to develop the mental health services sector to cater to the needs of the population. This would entail psychoeducational training of personnel—police, medico-legal officers, emergency room doctors and staff, lawyers and religious leaders. It is high time that we start treating mental health as a public health issue and giving it the attention that it deserves.