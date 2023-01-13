Share:

RAWALPINdI - The director General (dG) Rawalpindi Development Authority Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has warned the public to avoid investment in illegal housing societies, informed RdA spokesperson on Thursday. He said that the dG RdA has directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) directorate RdA to issue notices to the owners of two illegal housing schemes under Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021 which include Capital Valley in Mouza Thalian near the airport and Joshua Town Private Limited in Rawat Rawalpindi. He said that the dG RdA has also directed the Director MP&TE that action may be taken against illegal advertisements, marketing and FIRs will also be filed against these two illegal housing schemes. He said that the Planning Wing RdA has submitted applications to the concerned police stations to register FIRs against the illegal housing schemes. He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes are misleading the public through misleading advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing RdA has also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of these illegal housing schemes to prevent the public from falling in their scams.