LAHORE - Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, has partnered with Faysal Funds (Faysal Asset Management Limited), one of the fastest-growing asset management companies in the industry, with an aim to boost the collective vision of financially empowering all Pakistanis, especially when it comes to investments and saving for their future. This collaboration will open new avenues into the untapped market of more than 14 million Easypaisa customers. To facilitate investors across Pakistan, Faysal Funds has embraced digital transformation of the Asset Management Industry and has introduced fund management through a mini app integrated directly in the Easypaisa app. An agreement to this effect was recently signed in Karachi by M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/ Easypaisa and Khaldoon Bin Latif, CEO Faysal Funds. Senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by Salman Ahmed Usmani, Chairman of the Board, Faysal Bank. Joining via video link, Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), also congratulated both the institutions on this ground-breaking partnership.